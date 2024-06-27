[B-SIDE Podcast] Importance of road-worthy vehicles on the daily lives of Filipinos

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

According to the World Health Organization, despite an alarming number of cases, road traffic injuries are often neglected public health issues. With this concerning issue, Mr. John Alison Uy of the Vehicle Inspection Center Operators Association of the Philippines (VICOAP) elaborated on the importance of road safety and road-worthy vehicles to avoid road crashes and deaths.

