[B-SIDE Podcast] Making digital platforms accessible for PWDs

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Many digital platforms today lack inclusive features, such as live captioning, screen reader access, and contrast themes, which would benefit persons with disabilities (PWDs).

In this B-Side episode, Pauline B. Malabanan and Hazel Joy Borja from the Leonard Cheshire Disability Philippines Foundation, Inc., who respectively serve as an administration and human resources officer and executive director and programs manager, discuss with BusinessWorld reporter Justine Irish D. Tabile the need to ensure that digital platforms are accessible for persons with disabilities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and the socio-economic impacts are really massive,” Ms. Borja said.

“Most of the digital platforms, especially during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, were used mainly by the mass population, but the accessibility features of these digital platforms make it challenging for persons with disabilities for them to access these online platforms,” Ms. Malabanan said.

Ms. Malabanan also emphasized the importance of providing capacity building within the community of individuals with disabilities, so they can learn how to use these digital platforms and increase their participation.

“If there’s an increased awareness, there will be an increased participation for persons with disabilities, especially right now that most of our processes are being digitalized. it’s very important that no one will be left behind,” she said.

Persons with disabilities continue to advocate for an inclusive world that provides equal opportunities to ensure their meaningful participation.

Produced by Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia, Earl R. Lagundino, and Patricia B. Mirasol

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side