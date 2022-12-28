[B-SIDE Podcast] Turning vegan

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Nancy Siy, founder of Manila Vegans, explains to BusinessWorld reporter Ashley Erika O. Jose that veganism is grounded in morality and ethics. “Veganism is more of a social justice movement,” she said. “We are beginning to acknowledge that animals are not machines or property. They are sentient beings.”

Recorded remotely in December 2022. Produced by Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia, and Sam L. Marcelo.

