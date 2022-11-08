(This B-Side episode is sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services Philippines.)

Showing how digitalization has transformed from an “interesting option” to a “must have,” PricewaterhouseCooper’s latest global survey revealed that 60% of executives worldwide believe enterprise digital transformation is their most critical growth driver this year.

Digitalization is a heavy task that cannot be undertaken by organizations alone. Partners that have the experience and expertise in maximizing digital technology are now becoming more essential in enabling companies to serve customers better and more efficiently, especially in this now normal.

In this sponsored B-Side episode, a collaboration between BusinessWorld and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), former digital platform editor Santiago J. Arnaiz speaks with telco service provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. (Converge) Chief Information Officer Ulysses Naguit and TCS HOBS Partner Rajat Garg about the principles that ground their approach to digital transformation.

TAKEAWAYS

Digitalization should improve experiences.

“Digital is not about the technology. It is about leveraging technology to transform interactions and engagements that the company has with its customers, employees, partners, and stakeholders,” Mr. Garg said.

In real terms, he continued, digitalization boils down to simplification, contextualization, and automation of processes.

Through its transformation journey, Converge aimed to improve customer engagement. “All those sales channels, payment channels, and customer touchpoints — we are trying to digitize all of it so that we can create the new experience for our customers,” Mr. Naguit said.

No perfect partners, but find one that works.

While there is no such thing as a perfect partner when it comes to digitalization, there is such a thing as a compatible partner.

“There should be a good balance of engagement in terms of defining what will be there in terms of capabilities of the partner and what should be required from us,” Mr. Naguit said.

As in marriage, he added, partnering for digital transformation will have its share of problems along the journey, but once commitments are sealed, they should make it work.

“You cannot divorce, because there’s no going back. You have to make it work and do everything,” he said. — Adrian Paul B. Conoza

Recorded remotely in October 2022.

