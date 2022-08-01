Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Data analytics and consulting company GlobalData recently projected that the Philippine cloud market will reach $2.8 billion by 2025 from $1.8 billion in 2020, as more enterprises migrate their workload online.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Philippines Country Head Shiju Varghese and Eastern Communications Product and Innovation Head Edsel Paglinawan speak with BusinessWorld contributor Santiago J. Arnaiz about ICT (information and communications technology) solutions and the consequences of falling behind the competition.

“Digital transformation is not just a matter of capital investment. It’s also about developing strategies, executing, and addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with it,” said Mr. Varghese.

Recorded remotely in June 2022. Produced by Earl R. Lagundino and Sam L. Marcelo.

