Chery Tiggo, F2 lead six-club tourney

LIPA CITY — Six clubs bannered by powerhouse Chery Tiggo Crossovers and F2 Logistics are raring to go when the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League rolls out its first-ever Champions League starting tomorrow at the Aquamarine Recreational Center gym here.

The Crossovers and the Cargo Movers loom as the heavy favorites in the inaugural tilt organized by the national federation slated Nov. 20-25 before the seven-team men’s tournament on Nov. 29-Dec. 4.

Chery Tiggo is coming off a stellar championship run in the maiden pro season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) last August while the hungry F2, led by a bevy of national team players, troops back into action after a long hiatus.

They will be up against Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers, Petro Gazz Angels, California Precision Sports and Baguio Lady Highlanders in a five-day tiff that will crown the No. 1 seed as the champion after a single-round robin play.

PNVF said it’s all systems go for the country’s inaugural Champions League with the arrival of the federation delegation on Wednesday and the entry of participating teams in batches yesterday at the La Virginia Hotel and Resort.

Strict protocols are being followed inside the bubble with a mandatory swab testing and quarantine upon arrival of all participants on top of the RT-PCR test in Metro Manila prior to departure.

“This is the first time that the country is staging its Champions League, which is a staple among members of the FIVB,” said PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara, who also hailed the support of the Lipa City local government unit.

Action begins tomorrow featuring a triple-header headlined by Chery Tiggo, which will test the mettle of Perlas at 4 p.m. — John Bryan Ulanday