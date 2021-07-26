The Philippine National Bank (PNB) marked its 105th anniversary on Thursday with the official launch of the New PNB Digital App and the premiere of the bank’s new ad campaign featuring the “DongYan” power couple, Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera-Dantes. This is considered a comeback for DongYan who first did a TV commercial for PNB five years ago for the bank’s centennial celebration.
“We are celebrating our 105th-year milestone confident that we aged stronger and better, and even became ‘younger’ as we harness digital technology to make our banking services more reliable for our customers, especially to couples like the DongYan with several financial transactions to take care of. Life simply gets easier with the new PNB Digital Banking App by your side,” said PNB President &CEO Wick Veloso.
The DongYan video dubbed “PNB, It Takes a Tandem” created in partnership with the bank’s digital marketing agency DDB-Optimax and uploaded on PNB’s Facebook page and website showcases how the new app makes banking and, therefore, life easier with the latter being easier, faster, and more secure to use. The omnibus material highlighted the app’s features such as Bills Payment, Fund Transfer, and QR Payment. Aside from these, the app has new features and billers that users need for their everyday banking needs.
To see how DongYan enjoys banking convenience with the new PNB Digital App, watch here:
Download the new PNBDiitalApp via theApp StoreorGooglePlay. Note that the old PNB Mobile Banking app will no longer be available after July 31.
Established by the Philippine government in 1916, PNB is one of the country’s largest private universal banks in terms of assets and deposits. It provides a full range of banking and other financial services to its highly diverse clientele comprised of individual depositors, small and medium enterprises, domestic and international corporations, government institutions, and overseas Filipinos.
The bank has one of the industry’s widest domestic branch networks with 715 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs strategically located nationwide. It has the largest number of overseas offices with more than 70 branches, representative offices, remittance centers, and subsidiaries abroad.
Campaign Credits for “PNB, It Takes a Tandem” video:
PNB:
President& CEO: Wick Veloso
Consultant: Renren Reyes
Sr. Asst. Vice President (SAVP): Leia Michelle Regala-Teodoro
SAVP: Christopher Gene Lapuz
Manager 2: Archie Ceasar Matuloy
Asst. Manager 1: Roby Borja
Asst. Manager 1: Anna Francesca Angeles
AVP: Patricia Santos
SAVP: Josephine Caluag
Optimax:
General Manager: Ela Chua
Head of Strategy: Chewy Chua
Executive Creative Director: Lilit Reyes
Creative Director: James Pereda
Copywriter: Gio Ramon
Art Director: Patricia Ferrer
Multi Media Artist: Martin Ignacio
Account Manager: Andrea Lim
Producer: Kat Pador
Social Media Manager: Ria Ilagan
Digital Manager: Jeff Rosales
Southern Lantern Studios:
Director: Sheron Dayoc
Executive Producers: Tin Velasco, Crisanto Calvento
Director of Photography: Emil Javier
Production Manager: Jervy Valencia, Kyle Francisco (Associate)
Assistant Director: Red Fajardo
Production Designers: Juan Pablo Pineda III, Kim Perez
Editor: Jerick Alcancia
Colorist: Dia Magsaysay-Sigua
Sound Designer: Willie Apa
Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA