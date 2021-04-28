Philippine National Bank (PNB) placed first in LinkedIn’s inaugural list of Top Companies in the Philippines, a ranking of the 15 best workplaces to grow one’s career as determined by the professional networking platform.

PNB, owned by Lucio Tan’s LT Group, Inc., remained profitable in 2020. In October, the financial institution was awarded The Asian Banker’s best managed bank; its President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Arnulfo “Wick” A. Veloso was recognized as best CEO for “demonstrating excellence” during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The companies in the list provide products and services deemed essential during the pandemic — financial services, food and beverage, and telecommunications.

The complete list, released on April, 28, is as follows:

Philippine National Bank Smart Communications, Inc. Manila Water Co., Inc. Philip Morris International Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) Land Bank of the Philippines Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. (Phils)., Inc. (Manulife Philippines) Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) Accenture Plc Nestlé S.A. Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI) Macquarie Group Limited NCR Corporation BDO Unibank, Inc. IQVIA

LinkedIn’s methodology used the network’s data to uncover the companies that invest in employee success, career development, and equity and inclusion. Its methodology considered seven pillars to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background.

“The world of work is transforming,” said Chris C. Anderson, LinkedIn’s senior news editor for Asia Pacific, in a post announcing the list. “Not only have we worked through a once-in-a-generation global pandemic, but decades of automation, the rise of artificial intelligence, and a new shift to remote work have all reshaped what our professional lives look like — and what we’re expecting from our employers.”

KEY TRENDS

LinkedIn’s report noted the following key trends:

Skills prioritization — Many of these companies have made commitments and launched programs to develop employees’ skills to meet current and future job requirements. Manulife Philippines, for instance, launched its Pursuit Learning Hub as a one-stop-shop for learning resources for its employees.

Strong sectors — In the Philippines, companies in the financial services, telecommunications, and food and beverage industries dominate the list. Gareth McGeown, chief executive officer and president of CCBPI, shared in a press statement that the pandemic helped the company do things not previously deemed possible, including transitioning to a virtual workforce, rolling out full-scale remote learning, and accelerating agility and speed in e-commerce.

Workforce support — Employers in the essentials services sectors continue to be the workplaces of choice for professionals in the country. Overall, these companies are ahead of the game in supporting their talent pool, with programs such as flexible work arrangements and employee well-being. As Janine T. Carreon, Manila Water’s corporate human resources group director said in a press statement: “Consistent with our corporate value of “ malasakit ” (compassion), these programs are the best expressions of our care for our employees who drive our business forward. Without our people’s commitment, we cannot deliver our service to our customers and create value for our stakeholders.”

Many of the companies on the 2021 LinkedIn list are hiring, with more than 70,000 open roles in the Philippines.

Similar lists were also created for Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. — Patricia B. Mirasol