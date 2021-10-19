PLDT, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it would build a data center for global technology organizations with immense network, power, and space requirements.

“PLDT, together with ePLDT, is set to build the first and biggest data center in the country designed to service the massive power and IT requirements of global hyperscalers,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The data center, which will be telco neutral, is expected to support the needs of global technology giants and cloud service providers that are expanding in the region.

PLDT Enterprise in June said the Philippines is now regarded as an emerging data center market, as major data center hubs in Southeast Asia, especially Singapore and Hong Kong, face challenges.

Singapore has issued a moratorium to freeze data center construction in the country due to sustainability concerns and landmass shortage.

PLDT Enterprise has also said that some hyperscalers are building new subsea cable systems landing in the Philippines.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin