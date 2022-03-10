PLDT, Inc. announced on Thursday that it has started cable-laying operations in Dipolog City to beef up its internet services in Mindanao.

“We are highly confident that expanding PLDT’s fiber network through this project in Dipolog City will allow us to provide better services for our customers in Mindanao,” PLDT Mindanao Head of Corporate Relationship Management Benbrackie Melasa said in a statement.

The project is expected to loop in more than 700 kilometers to the company’s fiber network.

This is seen to improve “resiliency and service quality” for both fixed and wireless services in Mindanao, according to the company.

“With this, we hope to further support the growing connectivity requirements of more enterprises and businesses who are central to the economic recovery of the region,” Mr. Melasa said.

PLDT noted that as of end-December 2021, its fiber footprint has expanded to 743,700 kilometers.

“This fiber infrastructure also supports Smart’s mobile network, which covers 96% of the population from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi. Network-related initiatives made up the bulk of the P89-billion spend for 2021,” it added.

PLDT anticipates capital expenditures of between P76 billion and P80 billon this year.

Its net income for 2021, which factored in exceptional costs, grew by P2.1 billion or 9% to P26.4 billion.

The company’s total service revenues went up 6% to P182.1 billion last year from P171.5 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, its telco core income rose 8% to P30.2 billion in 2021 from P28.1 billion in 2020.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin