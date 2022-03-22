PLDT, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it recently signed a partnership deal with Internet of Things (IoT) platform and solutions provider ThingsPh to help businesses gain access to an IoT ecosystem.

Under the partnership, PLDT and ThingsPh will “promote, develop, and help businesses gain access to an IoT ecosystem for easy deployment of IoT solutions,” the telco service provider said in an e-mailed statement.

PLDT noted that it has been introducing IoT solutions to government, large corporations, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, ThingsPh provides its clients with a unified artificial intelligence and internet of things (AIoT) platform and applications that they can use to get real-time data, analytics, and alerts on what is happening in their sites and offices.

“The platform features its capability to easily integrate with and work together with various systems, different IoT sensors, and even cameras,” PLDT said.

ThingsPh said the partnership will help it achieve its goal of helping businesses “unlock the limitless possibilities with AIoT starting with real-time monitoring and analytics.”

“It is time for our country to experience the impact of AIoT and this partnership is just the beginning. We are thrilled and eager to drive IoT in our country with the PLDT group.”

PLDT described ThingsPh as the “next tech unicorn.”

“The PLDT group has been a staunch supporter and partner for the local startup community. It held several searches in recognizing potential marketability of top startups and awarding them with capital funding, IT and connectivity support, and intensive training,” among others, the company noted.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin