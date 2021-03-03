PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters official join PVL

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

The PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters are making their way back to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the team said that after six years it will once again call the PVL home.

“It definitely feels like a revival for our team since it feels good to be back home” said PLDT and SMART Head of Sports Jude Turcuato in a statement.

“With our campaign in PLDT which is ‘the strongest connections are at home,’ it was about time that we go back to our roots which is the PVL. It’s just refreshing to have a new beginning,” he added.

PLDT Home last played in the V-League (the forerunner of the PVL) back in 2015.

It made a huge wave that season, as the team, known then as the Ultra Fast Hitters, won both the Season 12 Open and Reinforced Conference championships.

The same success is what the Power Hitters want to have in the now-professional PVL.

“This is special because this is where it all started for the PLDT team. PLDT won multiple championships here and we’re hoping to add more. We’re excited to be part of the growing PVL family,” said PLDT team manager Bajjie Del Rosario.

The excitement is also shared by PLDT coach Roger Gorayeb, who had much success in the V League.

“I spent 14 years in the V League. I was there from the beginning and we’re very happy to return to it. Hopefully we get to continue the winning legacy PLDT had in the PVL,” said Mr. Gorayeb in Filipino.

Bannering the Power Hitters in their PVL return are Rhea Dimaculangan, Isa Molde, Eli Soyud, Marist Layug, Chin Basas, Iza Viray, Yeye Gabarda, Shola Alvarez, Aiko Urdas, Joyce Sta. Rita, Alyssa Eroa, Vira Guillema, Jorelle Singh and Kat Villegas.

PLDT also shared that apart from returning to its former home, doing its share in forming a formidable national team as well as using sports as part of nation-building propelled it to go back to the PVL.

The PVL, through league commissioner and chairman of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) national team committee Tony Boy Liao, has been tasked with helping develop the national team for international competitions.

It is a vision that PLDT shares, Mr. Turcuato said.

“The main thrust of the new volleyball federation is to look for the talent, get proper coaching, and compete on the world stage. Because of our PLDT Power Hitters being able to join the PVL, which is tied to the PNVF, we will be able to contribute to building the national team program.”

Prior to going back to the PVL, PLDT played in the Philippine Superliga the last few years.