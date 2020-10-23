PLDT Enterprise opens the Philippine Digital Convention 2020

The first fully virtual PH Digicon is set to happen on October 28 to 30

PLDT Enterprise officially opens the Philippine Digital Convention (PH Digicon) 2020—a three day virtual conference happening on October 28 to 30 which will be headlined by business influencers, thought leaders, and technology experts from around the world.

Carrying the theme, “IMPACT”, this year’s PH Digicon aims to inspire attendees to embrace the call of making a positive impact on society through the adoption of innovations and technologies set to define the new future of work.

“The Philippine Digital Convention has always served as a venue to engage with global thought leaders, among others, and never has such platform been more vital than it is today. COVID-19 has challenged us to reinvent the way we do things and this year’s convention is but a manifestation of that,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

The main highlight of the event will be its Plenary Session—a venue where delegates can learn invaluable insights from global business executives and world-renowned leaders. These include Cisco President & CEO Chuck Robbins, NTT Research President and CEO Kazuhiro Gomi, Nokia President & CEO PekkaLundmark, CEO of Salesforce Industries David Schmaier, Cisco Systems President for Asia Pacific & Japan Sanjay Kaul, and Founder & CEO of goop, Actress & Author Gywneth Paltrow as this year’s celebrity headline speaker.

The Plenary Session will also be headlined by PLDT Group executives including PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT Chief Revenue Officer & Smart President and CEO Al Panlilio, ePLDT President and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Group Jovy Hernandez, and PLDT Group’s Head of Corporate Communications Cathy Yang, among others.

Hosted by Cathy Yap-Yang, PH Digicon 2020 will serve as venue for global digital industry thought leaders, mavens and pioneers, to convene and discuss technological solutions that will help enterprises navigate the new future of work. The convention, which is FREE and open to public, is set to attract C-level executives, business owners and key decision makers from across the Asia Pacific region.

Key thought leaders and experts in the industries of academe, e-commerce & retail, BPO, BFSI, healthcare, government, travel & tourism, and manufacturing & logistics are also set to present in the event’s Breakout Sessions.

PH Digicon 2020 will feature Virtual Event Spaces where delegates can network and connect with fellow delegates in the virtual lobby and a Networking Lounge where they can meet, connect and socialize. It will also feature an Exhibit Hall—a venue where delegates can explore the booths of the world’s leading technology companies and discover more about their products and services.

At the end of the plenary and breakout sessions, there will be online performances streamed via the virtual arena. Each night will be filled with musical sessions from artists who have established their impact and presence in the Philippine music industry.

PLDT also announced that it has selected Nokia to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services for its customers which will be productized as Smart IoT Platform—which is set to take center stage during the PH Digicon 2020.

“We are glad to work with the PLDT Group for PH Digicon 2020, and we are excited for the nationwide deployment of our joint IoT solutions for Philippine enterprises enabled by Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING)”, said Nokia Philippines Country Manager Andrew Cope. Nokia is also one of the event’s Keystone sponsors.

Cisco, the worldwide leader in IT and networking, is also a Keystone sponsor of the event. “At Cisco, we have a clear mission – to power an inclusive future for all. We are proud that through our long-standing partnership with PLDT, we are able to do just that. We’re also proud to be part of this year’s Digicon because we at Cisco are also fueled by the same principles behind this year’s theme – IMPACT – providing solutions that will uplift not just the customers and industries we serve but also the communities upon which we have built our success,”said Cisco Philippines Managing Director Karrie Ilagan.

Charles Woodall, Senior Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce APAC said, “Salesforce is proud to sponsor PH Digicon alongside PLDT Group. We believe that now, more than ever before, technology has an important and unique role to play in how businesses shape the future, and gatherings like these are important catalysts to finding solutions that drive impact.”

PH Digicon 2020 is sponsored by Cisco, Nokia, Salesforce, Multisys, Palo Alto Networks, Samsung, Aruba, Dell Technologies, FiberHome, Fortinet, Inc., Micro Focus, Checkpoint Philippines, Enghouse Interactive, Fujitsu Philippines, Commscope, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, NetFoundry, and Soprano Design.

For more information on PH Digicon 2020, visit pldtenterpise.com/phdigicon2020.