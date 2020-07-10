PLDT Enterprise backs up struggling small businesses

PLDT Enterprise is offering a business “solutions bundle” that is specifically designed to help struggling micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) restart their operations during the pandemic.

The package, which is offered free of charge in the first three months of use, provides business and connectivity solutions and enables MSMEs to digitize their operations.

“With businesses having varied needs beyond data access, the offer comes with an array of add-on solution options to choose from ranging from software, hardware and services” PLDT Enterprise said in a statement e-mailed to reporters on Thursday.

It said PayMaya, Cyber Security, and digital collaboration tools are some of the tools offered under the package to help MSMEs build online presence, accept online payments, improve productivity and collaboration, and enhance operations.

“The overall cost of the bundle will differ, depending on the add-ons selected by customers,” it added.

The company said the Trade department had signified its support for the said initiative.

“Our MSMEs make up the largest portion of business today. With the effects of the pandemic slowing down business activity, members of the private and public sectors must come together to look for novel ways to stimulate business activity,” Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez was quoted as saying in the statement.

Juan Victor I. Hernandez, ePLDT president and chief executive officer, said: “With our current situation posing many financial pressure on MSMEs, we have endeavored to design a customizable solution that goes beyond basic connectivity to enable them to kickstart their operations while striving for financial recovery.”

Mr. Hernandez also serves as senior vice-president and head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin









