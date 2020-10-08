PLDT and Smart champion mental health awareness amid pandemic

Breaking the stigma in webinar series

Over 16,000 PLDT and Smart employees take the lead in addressing mental health awareness, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts lives and lifestyles for over seven months in restrictive quarantine measures. Breaking the stigma, both companies reinforce its internal campaign called “Mind Your Health” begun in March, with a series of webinars this month, to address the mental health challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoting an empathic culture starting at the workplace, PLDT and Smart are strengthening their wellness revolution program in the hope employees empower themselves and their loved ones with information and inspire courage to pivot and live through the new normal.

The Mind Your Health series aims to break the stigma on mental health in the workplace. It drives positive conversations on mental health issues and how best to address them. It prioritizes the mental well-being of all employees, especially during this unprecedented health crisis.

“We realized early in the unfolding of the pandemic that mental wellness is an important concern that cuts across the whole organization, as our everyday lives experience unprecedented and pervasive change. We need to provide real-time and responsive mental health support now more than ever. This includes equipping our leaders with skills to manage the well-being of all teams, as well engaging a wider network of healthcare professionals. Our mental wellness continues to be a priority,” said PLDT and Smart Chief People Officer Gina Ordoñez.

The internal campaign has various learning sessions and virtual live talks featuring doctors, psychologists, and mental health experts on topics such as dealing with stress, developing resilience, and maintaining positivity at work. E-learning modules are also made available for employees to serve as a reminder on how best to take care of their mental health, especially during these challenging times.

Aside from the employee-focused programs and webinar sessions, the Mind Your Health series also empowers PLDT and Smart leaders and executives to understand their important role in promoting the well-being of their teams and being their first line of support. The modules and sessions for executives will also be launched as part of the campaign.

Ensuring that the workplace is a community that provides support to employees who are experiencing mental health issues, PLDT and Smart also offer counseling and consultations with accredited healthcare professionals through its medical services team.

In PLDT and Smart, there is a community that embraces employees with mental health issues and potential problems. To enable them to deal through this, PLDT and Smart provides appropriate support and treatment interventions to help them cope and heal.

Joining the conversation

In time for the World Mental Health Day on October 10, PLDT and Smart will also be launching to the public “Better Today Conversations”, a storytelling series to promote mental wellness. To be held on Fridays of October starting October 9, this four-part online series would aim to drive uplifting conversations, feature mental wellness journeys of known personalities and changemakers, and foster support for mental health awareness.

Among its featured storytellers would be TV personality and Woman In Action advocate Gretchen Ho, professional volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, actor and youth empowerment advocate Richard Juan, content creator Mark Averilla “Macoy Dubs”, Metro.Style’s Beauty and Wellness Editor Kate Paras-Santiago and The Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Super K Section Editor Ruth Navarra-Mayo. The session will be hosted by athlete and beauty queen Michele Gumabao. These personalities will talk about their experiences embracing mental wellness, and how they continue to pursue their passions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through Better Today Conversations, PLDT and Smart aim to build an atmosphere that welcomes conversations as an important component to one’s wellness and personal growth. The online series also aims to foster the power of words and its impact on a person’s life. Through the stories shared, people have the opportunity to be heard, seen and join conversations – a meaningful way of transforming lives, powered by PLDT and Smart.

Better Today Conversations is under an umbrella initiative called Better Today PH, a collaborative platform that aims to drive conversations on digital wellness and changemaking. For more information, please follow @bettertodayph on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.