Pinoy artists dominate Spotify’s top charts in PHL

Ben&Ben was Spotify’s most streamed local artist in the Philippines according to the music streaming service’s yearend wrap-up.

Spotify released the lists of the top artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts “that defined how more than 381 million people around the world listened and discovered audio in 2021,” the company said in a release on Dec. 2.

“Spotify 2021 Wrapped celebrates the millions of quirky and wonderful ways to listen, as well as look back at how audio helped listeners discover new favorites — while creators soundtracked the world around us,” says the statement.

The Spotify Wrapped report shows that Filipinos are listening to local artists, music, and podcasts, as well as musicians with Filipino roots.

For the second year in a row, Ben&Ben was the Philippines’ Top Streamed Local Artist, followed by Moira Dela Torre, Skusta Clee, Zack Tabudlo, and rising star, Arthur Nery in the top five.

Mr. Nery’s Letters Never Sent is the Top Local Album in the country, followed by Eraserheads’ Anthology, a compilation of the band’s greatest hits.

The Most Streamed Song in the country in 2021, according to the report, is Mr. Tabudlo’s “Binibini.” Global artists with Filipino roots took two of the top five spots: Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” (No. 3) and Bruno Mars’ “Leave the Door Open” (No. 5). Rounding out the top five are K-Pop group BTS’ “Butter” (No, 2) and Pink Sweat$’s “At My Worst” (No. 4).

The top two Most Repeated Local Songs in the country were love songs by the same artist: Mr. Tabudlo’s “Binibini” and “Nangangamba.” Pinoy Hip-Hop rounded out the top five in the category PDL, Flow G, Skusta Clee, and Yuridope’s “Pauwi Nako,” and Skusta Clee’s “Dance With You” and “Lagi.”

Spotify’s EQUAL program, a global initiative to foster gender equity in music, shines a light on local female artists. Jana Garcia’s “Di Biro” was the Top Streamed Song for EQUAL Philippines’ playlist, followed by Yeng Constantino’s “Ako Muna” and Nadine Lustre’s “Wildest Dreams.”

Aside from OPM, K-Pop is also popular in the Philippines. BTS was the Top Streamed K-Pop Artist in the country, followed by TWICE, BLACKPINK, IU, and SEVENTEEN.

When it comes to the spoken word, Filipino creators were also popular here, filing the slots in the Top Five Most Popular Podcasts in the Philippines. Wellness podcasts skypodcast and Sleeping Pill with Inka took the top two spots, followed by advice-type conversations Dear MOR: The Podcast, Boiling Water PH, and SUPERHUMAN with Will Dasovich.

PERSONALIZED WRAPPED FEATURES

Spotify has released new personalized Wrapped features to remind listeners how their aural year went. These include 2021: The Movie, a video montage of the listeners’ top played songs paired with iconic scenes from cinema to make a movie abut the listener; Your Audio Aura, a mashup the listener’s mood, tempo, liveliness, and artist/album art; Playing Cards, an interactive data-based game of truth and lie about the listener’s audio habits that they can play with a friend; Wrapped 2021: Blend, which taps the new Blend feature launched this year, to see how the listerner’s music taste matches up with friends.

Spotify’s users will be able to access and share their personalized Listener Wrapped experiences with features, which provides a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined their year.

Spotify 2021 Wrapped Philippine Top Lists

Philippines’ Most Streamed Artists:

BTS Taylor Swift Justin Bieber Ben&Ben Ariana Grande

Philippines’ Most Streamed OPM Artists

Ben&Ben Moira Dela Torre Skusta Clee Zack Tabudlo Arthur Nery

Philippines’ Most Streamed Albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Justice, Justin Bieber Fearless (Taylor’s version), Taylor Swift BE, BTS =, Ed Sheeran

Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Albums

Letters Never Sent, Arthur Nery Anthology, Eraserheads Patawad, Moira Dela Torre LIMASAWA STREET, Ben&Ben Malaya, Moira Dela Torre

Philippines’ Most Streamed Songs

“Binibini,” Zack Tabudlo “Butter,” BTS “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo “At My Worst,” Pink Sweat$ “Leave the Door Open,” Bruno Mars

Philippines’ Most Streamed Local Songs

“Binibini,” Zack Tabudlo “Nangangamba,” Zack Tabudlo “Paraluman,” Adie “Dance With You,” Skusta Clee and Yuri Dope “Ikaw Lang,” NOBITA

Philippines’ Most Popular Spotify Playlists

Hot Hits Philippines Today’s Top Hits OPM Favorites Acoustic Favorites Kalye Hip Hop

Philippines’ Most Popular Podcasts

skypodcast Sleeping Pill with Inka Dear MOR: The Podcast Boiling Waters PH SUPERHUMAN with Will Dasovich

Spotify 2021 Wrapped Global Top Lists:

Top Global Artists

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

Top Global Streamed Albums

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Justice, Justin Bieber =, Ed Sheeran Planet HER, Doja Cat

Top Global Streamed Songs

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X “STAY (with Justin Bieber),” The Kid LAROI “good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo “Levitating (feat. DaBaby),” Dua Lipa

Top Global Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie TED Talks Daily The Daily

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally