The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup returns to action this weekend with a second tournament featuring seven teams led by Southern champion Basilan Peace Riders.

Joining the fray are returning squads Misamis Oriental Kuyamis, Iligan Archangels, Kapatagan Buffalos, Pagadian Explorers and Roxas Vanguards along with new team Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors.

They will slug it out in a double-round robin conclave slated Nov. 20-Dec. 19 at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup unwrapped earlier this year with a two-leg Southern tournament featuring a total of 16 squads.

Eight teams competed in the Visayas Leg, won by Mandaue City, followed by a nine-squad Mindanao Leg that was ruled by Basilan.

Basilan went on to claim the overall crown after sweeping Mandaue, 3-0, in the best-of-five Southern finale.

MPBL pro leaGUE

Meanwhile, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MBPL) has started the process of its transition to professional play after an online meeting with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) before its Chooks-to-Go Invitational Tournament next month.

Twenty-two teams so far have confirmed participation for the MPBL Invitationals on Dec. 11-21 possibly at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. — John Bryan Ulanday