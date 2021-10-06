UP TO THE LATE ’60s, before our current multi-party system, now including even party-lists with questionable advocacy groups and those heading them, two major parties held a convention to pick their ticket, headed by the top two positions. Now, a party can be hi-jacked by a few people and declare their own renegade ticket.

The old tradition of balancing the ticket by picking running mates representing big geographical blocks seems passé as the two candidates in one ticket run separately even when their names are in one sticker. The number-two candidate doesn’t run with his standard bearer but competes against his rivals. In the last presidential election, the winning candidate had two vice-presidential bets supporting him and fighting each other. He won and the other two lost.

Where do running mates come from?

One source is the one finishing his term in the top position. All his boxes are ticked. Name recall, check. Free media exposure, check. Strong following, check. Winnability? We’ll see.

The number two should be a major vote-getter in the last elections. This combination of not-yet-ready career curve and popularity are considered assets, as is the willingness to play second fiddle. Like a rock star, the standard bearer cannot abide having a front act that gets bigger raves than him — unless the front act used to be the main feature (see above).

The appeal made to a strong candidate pretending to be running for the top slot and sliding down to number two is “party unity.” This is a compelling argument to join up with candidates running on the same platform reducible to being “pro” or “anti” administration. Never mind their previous positions on this matter.

Even when like-minded nominees agree to a selection process by elders and non-runners, they are only bound by the process if the outcome favors them. Otherwise, the system is challenged, and a breakaway group is formed. Or, the second placer in the selection agrees to be the running mate. The charade of going through a “process” is a variation of the sliding option, entailing some chance of that raised-arms (or elbow bump in these times) photo op to celebrate the “healing” process.

History has shown that voters mix and match. The ticket is split and running mates themselves do not really campaign for each other’s victory. There is seldom a joint ticket that is selected for its combined strength and appeal.

Elections here have always been every person for himself or herself. We await the father and daughter waltz and how it will eventually play out. Who gets to stay in the dance floor?

The list of wannabes for the top is getting longer, including those garnering a 1% awareness who still feel they have a chance. (The tide is turning.) They only need to put the credibility of the surveys in doubt (except the official one in 2022). Poll results cannot be trusted and those garnering asterisks in the ratings are being discriminated against by the type of questions being asked — which candidate do you think will win as president?

Indeed, there are few aspirants declaring themselves “available” only for the second position, except, very early on, the incumbent number one. (He has changed his mind a number of times too.)

The logic for going for the second spot is premised on the fact this field is relatively open. They are not figuring on the “sliders” which may be more than half of those now declaring for president. The simple arithmetic will show that the group aiming to be second (we try harder) is bigger than it first seemed.

What is left out of all the analysis for the second spot is what his role will be. The only sure thing for the winner of this contest is that he or she will be entitled to a car plate with the number two, an office space far from the Pasig, and maybe a small budget. Soon after election, this person may be quickly ignored by the new president who is probably not from the same ticket.

The experience of the incumbent spare tire is sobering. It is indeed possible to stay in the trunk, unused. Waiting for a flat tire in the dark can be frustrating. She will know what to do when she gets to the top… depending on who ends up in the trunk.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

