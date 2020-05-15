Phoenix unit to start selling US-made gensets

A UNIT of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. will start selling gas-powered generator set (genset) units, targeting companies in hospitality and manufacturing sectors.

In a statement, Phoenix Pilipinas Gas and Power, Inc. (Phoenix Gas) said it will bring the first batch of the gas-powered gensets to the country in June.

The gensets are manufactured by US-based Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, LLC., and will be distributed by Phoenix Gas in the Philippines.

The three gensets each have a 350-kilowatt maximum capacity. It will use liquified natural gas (LPG) to be supplied by Phoenix LPG Philippines, Inc.

The company said the gensets are designed to enable remote performance monitoring on a real-time basis, sporting also on-site troubleshooting features.

“We are happy to share that amid the ongoing crisis, Phoenix Gas and Mesa have finished developing our gas-powered gensets, which are now en route to the Philippines for utilization. We are optimistic about the future of these types of gensets in the country, and we hope that this will signal the revolution towards a cleaner and more reliable power source,” Phoenix Gas President Henry Albert Fadullon said in the statement. — A.J. Ang

















