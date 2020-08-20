PHL livestock output declines in second quarter

LIVESTOCK production by volume fell in the second quarter with declines nearly across the board, with the exception of the chicken egg industry, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA said hog production on a live-weight basis fell 5.2% year on year to 550,017 metric tons (MT) in the second quarter.

Central Luzon was the top hog producer, accounting for 19% or 104,431 MT, followed by CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) at 16% or 87,897 MT, and Northern Mindanao at 9.2% or 50,847 MT.

As of July 1, the hog population rose 7.6% year on year to 11.74 million head.

Backyard raisers accounted for 66.5% or 7.80 million head while commercial farms had 33.5% or 3.94 million.

The average farmgate price of hog fell 3.4% year on year to P106.08 per kilogram.

Chicken production by live weight fell 7.8% year on year to 439,996 MT.

Central Luzon was the top chicken producer, accounting for 35.2% or 155,052 MT, followed by CALABARZON at 18.7% or 82,443 MT, and Northern Mindanao at 9% or 39,811 MT.

As of July 1, total chicken inventory fell 2.7% year on year to 186.47 million birds.

The average farmgate price of broiler chicken from commercial farms fell 9.5% year on year to P67.45 per kilogram.

Chicken egg production rose 4.9% year on year to 148,453 MT.

CALABARZON was the top chicken egg producer, accounting for 31.2% or 46,327 MT, followed by Central Luzon at 19.3% or 28,587 MT, and Northern Mindanao at 9.3% or 13,838 MT.

The average farmgate of chicken eggs rose 19.5% year on year to P5.56 per piece.

Cattle production by live weight fell 29.5% year on year to 45,995 MT.

Northern Mindanao was the top cattle producer, accounting for 18.4% or 8,473 MT, followed by CALABARZON at 17.8% or 8,173 MT, and the Ilocos Region at 11.7% or 5,402 MT.

The cattle inventory rose 1.4% year on year to 2.60 million head.

Backyard raisers accounted for 94% of total output at 2.44 million head while commercial farms raised 6% or 155,521 head.

The average farmgate price of cattle rose 8.4% year on year to P120.73 per kilogram. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









