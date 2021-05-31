PHIRST PARK HOMES, Inc. said it plans to launch four Luzon projects in the second half of this year as the company continues to see rising demand in the affordable housing market.

“Throughout 2020 we saw an uptick in sales from among local and OFW (overseas Filipino workers) buyers who are looking for safe, secure, and well-located homes for their families,” Loren B. Sales, vice-president for customer management of PHirst Park Homes, said in a statement.

The company aims to build two new communities in northern Luzon and two others in southern Luzon, totaling 6,968 units with a sales value of P14.31 billion. One of the projects is located in General Trias, Cavite.

“These new PHirst Park Homes projects will give first-time home buyers more options north and south of Metro Manila as they embark on a new journey in their family life.”

PHirst Park Homes will be launching so-called “show villages” in the new communities. These “show villages” will feature all model homes offered, which include a 40-square meter (sq.m.) expandable 2-bedroom unit, a 54-sq.m. 3-bedroom home, and an 80-sq.m. combined house and lot.

The four new communities will each have a clubhouse with amenities, an outdoor fitness station, play equipment, and outdoor cinema.

PHirst Park Homes, Inc. is a project of Century Properties Group, Inc. and Mitsubishi Corp.

The company has launched 9,349 units across seven communities in Tanza in Cavite, Lipa and Nasugbu in Batangas, San Pablo and Calamba in Laguna, Pandi in Bulacan, and Magalang in Pampanga.

As of the end of 2020, PHirst Park Homes has completed 1,536 house and lot units in its Tanza and Lipa locations. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte