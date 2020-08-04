PHirst Park Homes expands in Pampanga

PHIRST PARK HOMES, INC. (PPHI) is expanding in Pampanga, after it bought a 10-hectare property in Magalang.

PPHI President Ricky M. Celis said the company decided to launch its seventh horizontal housing development after seeing strong sales in the first half of the year.

“PHirst Park Homes has maintained its sales momentum and is quite pleased by the market’s demand for house-and-lot units. Our positive sales for the first half of 2020 sets us on track with our next development launch, which will be our second project in the north and seventh in total,” he said in a statement.

The first phase of the new project will offer over 500 house-and-lot units.

Despite the pandemic, Mr. Celis noted there is robust demand for affordable housing “because families are prioritizing home ownership as a prime essential, and there is renewed interest in living in safe, less congested communities outside of Metro Manila.”

The joint-venture company of Century Properties Group and Mitsubishi Corp. posted reservation sales of 1,548 units worth P3.12 billion for the first six months of 2020. These cover sales from PPHI’s six projects.









