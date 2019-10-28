PHirst Homes to launch 3 more projects next year

By Vincent Mariel P. Galang

PHIRST Park Homes, Inc. is targeting to launch as many as three projects, mostly in northern Luzon, next year.

“Next year, we’re launching at least two, or possibly three, and (it’s also) balanced din s’ya, north and south, but I think we will be more going towards north this time,” PHirst Park Homes President and Chief Executive Officer Ricky M. Celis told reporters after the launch of its fourth affordable housing project in Pandi, Bulacan on Oct. 19.

“Hopefully after Pandi, there is something in Pampanga,” he said, adding they are also looking at Quezon province for another project.

The newly launched PHirst Park Pandi covers 11 hectares out of the planned 18 hectares, with an initial inventory of P1.6-billion worth of units out of the estimated P2.9 billion in sales revenues.

This is the affordable housing brand's fourth project after Tanza in Cavite, Lipa in Batangas, and San Pablo in Laguna, bringing its total foot print to 75.2 hectares and 7,908 units worth P13.3 billion.









Located near the Pandi Municipal Hall and Immaculate Conception Parish, PHirst Park Pandi offers a two-storey homes — Unna, a single-detached unit and Calista, a townhouse type of unit. Floor areas range from 40 square meters (sq.m.) to 54 sq.m., with prices ranging from P1.3 million to about P3 million, mainly targeting middle income families.

This year, the affordable housing unit of Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG) is set to launch another project in Barangay Palo Alto in Calamba, Laguna next month.

Mr. Celis also said that the company’s projects in the south, specifically in Lipa and in San Pablo, are already up for expansion.

“Baka mag-expand tayo (We might expand) faster than expected. May tinitignan na kaming (We are already looking for its) expansion niya because the way things are going, it’s going to be sold faster than we expected. Same with Lipa. We’re actually now in the prices of acquiring an expansion,” he said.

PHirst Park San Pablo covers 18 hectares, while PHirst Park Lipa covers 19 hectares.

Mr. Celis said that the company is also eyeing to expand to Visayas and Mindanao, but only after it establishes itself in Luzon.

“Visayas is in the pipeline, but we’re looking at starting 2021 or 2022, so magpapagaling tayo dito sa malapit sa atin, ‘pag medyo okay na tayo (we will develop first in areas near us, then if we are already okay), then we will venture into Visayas and Mindanao,” he said.

PHirst Park Homes is a joint venture between CPG and Mitsubishi Corp.

The four projects are part of the 15 master planned communities with P57 billion in total sales, which will be continuously rolled out in the next four years to help address the housing backlog in the Philippines currently at 6.6 million.