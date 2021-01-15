Phinma Properties launches Likha Residences

Inspired by traditions, modern architecture, and the needs of Filipino families, PHINMA Properties has opened the doors for its latest project, Likha Residences last Saturday, December 12, at the heart of Muntinlupa. They have achieved yet another milestone — their return to the luxury market with their newest work. Likha offers 3 to 4-story townhomes that provide more than just a place for a family to live in, where every room is a new place for unforgettable memories.

To ensure that all safety protocols were followed, only a handful of people were present at the ceremony. The program started with the ribbon cutting which was headed by Raphael B. Felix, President and CEO of PHINMA Properties, together with Rogelio Garcia, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Enrique Moran, Assistant Vice President of Operations, and DindoLitonjua, Joint Venture Partner of Likha. The priest blessed the turnover model units where he was accompanied by a representative from different departments: construction management, marketing, project development, and sales teams. Other guests were encouraged to participate virtually through Likha’s Facebook live event.

PHINMA Properties offers Filipino families modern contemporary homes designed to suit the lifestyles of different market segments. In Likha Residences, they considered the dynamic needs of families to create future-proofed townhomes that are Filipino masterpieces worthy of your investment.

Aside from its architectural inspiration, Likha is structured to be a secure home with its double-gated community. They also take pride in one of our core values — our effortless hospitality when it comes to service. Likha promises that their staff is committed to nurturing the wellbeing of every family dwelling in their community.

“We wanted to imbibe the Filipino culture and because of that, we made a conscious decision for all our projects across market segments – to have, to reflect the Filipino culture,” says Raphael Felix, “The Philippine culture has things like bayanihan, like your familial ties, your being hospitable, your being accommodating, and other good values we have – and when we look at those values, we said ‘this is what we stand for’”, he added.

Advertisement

In our interview with Raphael Felix, he also stated that “Looking at the architecture from the outside does not give it justice; come inside, look at our units, and see how the units are created around family gatherings. It was designed with the user in mind being able to all be together as a family having meals together, being in close contact with each other, children being able to see their parents, and vice versa – if you look at that, I think that to me is the most important thing.”

Apart from Likha Residences’ distinctive design, they also offer security to their future residents. “When we talk about security, we don’t just talk about the security of the entire project, meaning guards, [roaming guards], and the close circuit cameras, etc., we also refer to the security of your investment. When you purchase a unit in Likha, you are assured that this investment is secure, prices will appreciate, owing to the fact that it’s a very exclusive project in a very good location,” says Rogelio Garcia. He also added, “The location is a very strong point of the project, being very close to areas – central business district, like the Makati area, even the Alabang area — good location, very near important establishments like schools, restaurants, and business districts – so all these things contribute to that.”

With its timeless Filipino design, the creators of Likha want their future residents to feel warmly welcomed and secure as they enter the property. With that, they promise that future families will be inspired to create new stories and chapters in their lives in every space of their soon-to-be-home, thus, their slogan “Create Stories After Storeys”.

Likha Residences’ turnover model units are now open for viewing. In compliance with the safety measures, visitors who are interested can call 02-85356800 or +639175356800, or email them at inquiries@phinma.com.ph to schedule a safe home tour at Likha Residences located at Km 19 West Service Road, Cupang, Muntinlupa City.