Philippines’ notable diesel-powered cars

There are many considerations in buying a car, and one of those is choosing its fuel and engine technology. When choosing between gasoline and diesel engines, car experts would often argue that the latter is generally more economical, and some experts even say that it has about 25% to 30% efficiency advantage over the former.

Diesel engines will cost you lower in terms of fuel costs since diesel fuels are cheaper. With higher fuel costs, this has become a major consideration for most car buyers. Moreover, it is also said that diesel engines are less harmful to the environment due to cleaner emissions.

Meanwhile, here’s a round up of some of the best diesel-powered cars available in the market:

Ford Everest

Designed for tough terrain, Ford Everest features an advanced 3.2L TDCi Turbo Diesel Engine that delivers 200 Ps of power and 470 Nm of peak torque without compromising fuel efficiency. Its aerodynamic design also allows more fuel savings because it requires less drag. These features paved the way for its 13th ranking on fuel-efficiency in the diesel category at the 13th DoE Fuel Economy Run 2017. With a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine matched with extraordinary details for interior comfort makes this seven-seater SUV always ready and highly capable for rough rides.

Honda CR-V









Also included in the top 10 fuel-efficient vehicles in the diesel category at the 13th DoE Fuel Economy Run 2017, the Honda CR-V is powered by the i-DTEC Turbocharged Engine, which features a reduced overall engine weight. Still sturdy enough for agile driving, its reduced engine weight results to fuel-efficiency. Moreover, this engine is Euro-4 compliant, therefore, have cleaner emissions.

Hyundai Accent (Sedan)

Hyundai Accent, which ranked second most efficient diesel-consuming vehicle in the 13th DoE Fuel Economy Run 2017 with a total fuel economy rating of 27.80, features a 1.6 CRDi Variable Geometry Turbo (VGT) Diesel Engine. This fuel efficient and environment-friendly engine delivers a maximum power of 136 ps/4,000 rpm and maximum torque of 26.5 kg-m/1, 750 to 2, 500 rpm. Matched with this engine is an exterior designed in the language of “fluidic sculpture” as well as amenities discerning luxury car are looking for, making Hyundai Accent not only dependable but also luxurious.

Isuzu mu-X

This reliable pickup emerged as the most efficient diesel-consuming vehicle at the DoE Euro 4 Fuel Eco Run in 2016 with a fuel economy rating of 38.46; and ranked 12th at the 13th DoE Fuel Economy Run 2017. Matching its muscular exterior is a powerful 4JJ1-TCX Blue Power diesel engine with turbo intercooler, which lets you experience 177 Ps of power and 380 Nm of torque; while at the same time runs quieter, and lets you enjoy the benefits of minimal fuel consumption. Maximum engine output, overall durability, and fuel efficiency makes Isuzu mu-X perfect for driving on highways or even at off-beaten paths.

Toyota Innova (MPV)

Included in the top 20 most-efficient diesel-consuming vehicle at the 13th DoE Fuel Economy Run 2017, this multipurpose vehicle is equipped with a powerful engine with increased fuel economy that lets you go anywhere. Its style, functionality, and added safety features make Toyota Innova one of the best options in the market for family driving.

Mitsubishi Montero GLX 2WD MT

Suitable for both city driving and on rough terrain, this all-time favorite and award-winning SUV is known for its new 4N15 engine, which features a Euro 4-compliant 2.4L clean diesel engine with VGT and Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control (MIVEC) system. The engine’s power and torque is rated at 181 Ps/3,500 rpm and 430 Nm/2,500 rpm. This new engine also boasts of a low compression ratio, thus reducing fuel consumption, smoke, and nitrous oxide emissions.

Volkswagen Golf GTS

Volkswagen Golf GTS promises “real drive with low fuel bills.” Ranked as the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the sedan category at the 13th DoE Fuel Economy Run 2017, this vehicle is powered by 2.0 TDI Engine, which is known for its economy, drive, and outstanding performance. Moreover, the high torque of its engine enables a sporty driving style while quietly running. According to Volkswagen, Golf GTS is agile as a hatch, drives like a sedan, and has a cargo space of an SUV. — Romsanne R. Ortiguero