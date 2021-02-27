Philippines eyes stricter border security

The Bureau of Immigration on Friday said it would launch an advanced security system that will boost Philippine border security.

The new system would allow the agency to conduct security inspections of foreigners in advance before they arrive or leave the airport, it said in a statement.

The bureau’s advanced passenger information system will allow airlines to electronically transmit personal details of their passengers and crew members to the bureau before they enter or leave the country.

“This will enable the bureau to conduct in advance security vetting of international travelers so that those with derogatory records, such as international terrorists and wanted foreign fugitives, will be prevented from boarding their flights to the Philippines right at their ports of origin,” it added.

“We will be able to use data to investigate the possible entry of illegal aliens through early detection of red flags,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in the statement.

Advertisement

Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra approved the rules that will enforce the system in January, and the bureau has created a center for better management.

The agency will launch the system as soon as technical issues are ironed out, Mr. Morente said. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago