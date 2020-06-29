Philippines detects 20 new ASF outbreaks; 10,543 more pigs culled

THE Philippines reported 20 new outbreaks of the African Swine Fever (ASF), culling an additional 10,543 pigs, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

In a report to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the BAI said 3,018 hogs were culled in Malasiqui, Pangasinan, followed by San Carlos City, also in Pangasinan, at 1,933, and Pamplona, Camarines Sur with 1,170.

At the bottom end with fewest culls, three hogs were killed in San Fernando, Camarines Sur and 10 in Antipolo City, Rizal.

Other areas where ASF was detected were Banaue and Haliap, Ifugao; Calasiao, Alaminos City, Bolinao and Anda, Pangasinan; Canaman, Gainza, and Naga City, Camarines Sur; Ramon, Isabela; Botolan, Zambales; Tanay, Rizal; Sto. Tomas, La Union; Pinagbayanan, Quezon; and Los Baños, Laguna.

In a text message Sunday, BAI Director Ronnie D. Domingo said that according to the agency’s reports to the OIE, 298,975 pigs have been killed and disposed of.

The outbreaks were traced to illegal movement of animals and swill feeding, among others. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









