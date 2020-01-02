Philippines’ Cu siblings shine in Singapore Age Group Chess

SINGAPORE — Chess sibling duo are earning fans all over the country and making history while they’re at it.

Siblings Ivan Travis and Jericho Winston Cu brought the country much honor despite being first time in the international chess arena after spearheading Philippines kids chess team into victory at the conclusion of 36th Singapore National Age Group Chess Championships held at the Expo MAX Atria on Dec. 27–30, 2019.

Unrated Ivan Travis Cu defeated Oscar Gao (elo 1595) of Australia in the eight and final round to finish second place in the Boys 10 and under. Ivan Travis who amassed seven wins and one loss got a total performance of 1622 for his effort.

Top seed Zi Han Goh (elo 2094) of Singapore who inflicted the only loss of Ivan Travis in Round 5 won the coveted title with perfect 8 points. He bested third seed Alexandre Km Lee (elo 1557) of England in the final canto.

Not to be outdone, younger brother Jericho Winston Cu was at eighth place in the Boys 9 and under who totes 5.5 points after beating Shravan Shetty Kashyap of India in the last round.

Hao Loong Yee of Malaysia won the Boys 9 and under titled after edging tie break points against fellow 6.5 pointers and eventual runner-up place Kunal Patil Aditya of India.









Siblings Ivan Travis and Jericho Winston Cu’s Singapore chess campaign are supported by Xavier School Athletic Director Larry De Las Peñas, Chess Coach IA Rolando “Rolly” Yutuc, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., Philippine Sports Commission and National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) thru its Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director FA Red Dumuk.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based Pinoy Jayson Jacobo Tiburcio tallied 5.5 points in the Boys Under 11 for 8th place while Jillianne Cait Keesha Micarsos landed at 10th place in the Girls Under 7 with 5 points. — Marlon Bernardino