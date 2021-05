The Philippines has approved Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, Food and Drug Administration head Eric Domingo said Wednesday.

The benefits of using Moderna’s shots to prevent COVID-19 outweigh known and potential risks, Domingo said at a virtual briefing.

Moderna recently signed a deal with the Philippine government and private sector to supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines. Initial shipments are expected in June, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said Tuesday. — Bloomberg