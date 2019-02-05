Philippines AirAsia to open Kalibo-Taipei route

PHILIPPINES AirAsia, Inc. said on Monday it will start flying to Taipei, Taiwan from the Kalibo International Airport next month.

In a statement, the budget carrier said it will open its Taipei-Kalibo route on Mar. 31 and will serve eight flights weekly: twice every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

“We are officially painting the skies of Boracay red with our newest international flights from Kalibo, the gateway to Boracay, to Taipei. We are the only airline that will connect travelers from Kalibo to Taipei and vice versa and this exciting route is part of our commitment to provide connectivity and only the best quality service,” AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Dexter M. Comendador said in the statement.

Before opening its new route out of Kalibo, AirAsia has also been serving several flights to Taipei from its hubs in Manila, Clark and Cebu.

The airline also has routes from Kalibo connecting to Manila, Puerto Princesa, Busan, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Kunming, Macao, Seoul and Shanghai. — Denise A. Valdez