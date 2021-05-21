The Department of Health (DoH) reported 6,285 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 1.17 million.

The death toll rose by 141 to 19,763, while recoveries increased by 2,586 to 1.1 million, it said in a bulletin.

There were 55,531 active cases, 1.4% of which were critical, 93.5% were mild, 2% did not show symptoms, 1.8% were severe and 1.22% were moderate.

It said 10 duplicates had been removed from the tally, five of which were tagged as recoveries. Seventy-four recoveries were reclassified as deaths, while 19 deaths were reclassified as recoveries. Five laboratories failed to submit data on May 19.

About 12.1 million Filipinos have been tested for the coronavirus as of May 19, according to DoH’s tracker website.

The coronavirus has sickened about 165.9 million and killed 3.4 million people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization.

About 146.6 million people have recovered, it said.

Meanwhile, the Health department on Friday opposed a proposal to let people aged 66 years and above who have been vaccinated go out. Only people aged 18 to 65 are allowed outside.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire told an online briefing there is no guarantee that vaccinated people won’t get infected. She also reminded local governments to follow the priority for vaccination especially involving drugs under a global initiative for equal access.

She said the vaccines had been provided under specific condition that these will be given to healthcare workers, senior citizens and seriously ill people.

The Philippines has received 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 193,000 doses of the Pfizer, Inc. vaccine under the facility for equal access.

Meanwhile, the government would also prioritize athletes competing in the Olympics and Southeast Asian games for vaccines, presidential spokesman Herminio L. Roque, Jr. said.

He added that an inter-agency task force had approved the proposal of Metro Manila mayors to allow 30% capacity for religious events. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas