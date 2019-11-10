Philippine STAR forum to discuss challenges facing female innovators

WOMEN OF TODAY hold numerous roles: mother, citizen, entrepreneur, professional, creator, muse, among others.

They also hold a lot of power and potential within themselves that, when unleashed, become the source of strength that keeps society together into the future.

The Philippine STAR, in partnership with Globe Telecom and Women Influence Community Forum, brings the Women Influence Forum to Manila with the theme: “Women Today: Innovators and Agents of the Future.”

The forum will gather the country’s most influential women and decode how they effectively carry out their roles in society.

The forum will raise issues that hinders women empowerment, contributing to the push for gender equality.

Main keynote speaker of the forum is Anna Belova, chairman of the board for JSC Russian Venture Co. and dean of the National University of Higher School of Economy.









Session keynote speakers include Vice-President Maria Leonor G. Robredo; Senator Grace Poe; Leyte Fourth District Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez; Nina D. Aguas, Insular Life executive chairman; Chef Margarita Forés; and Jeannie E. Javelosa, co-founder of Great Women Org Philippines.

Forum panelists include some of the biggest names in business, politics, journalism and the arts, such as Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina G. Belmonte-Alimurung, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” M. Domagoso, Ormoc City Mayor Richard I. Gomez, 1973 Miss Universe Margarita Moran-Floirendo, The Philippine STAR Lifestyle editor Millet M. Mananquil, broadcast journalist Karen Davila, Dr. Victoria “Vicki” Belo-Kho, Ballet Manila’s Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, Cignal TV president and Chief Executive Officer Jane J. Basas and Honorary Consul to Russia Armi Lopez Garcia to name a few.

The forum will be held at the Manila Ballroom of the Manila Marriot Hotel in Pasay City on Nov. 12.

For more information of the forum, visit womentoday.philstarlife.com.