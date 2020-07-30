Philippine Pro Gaming League grand finals set for this weekend

EXCITING esports action is set to take place this weekend as the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) holds its grand finals.

Organized by Mineski Esports and Globe, and presented by Tostas, the grand finals happening today (Friday) and Saturday will have PPGL, the country’s biggest multi-game esports league, gathering some of the top teams in various e-games in the country and crowning deserving winners.

The grand finals will be broadcast over the PPGL Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ppglgg.

Sixteen teams from Rules of Survival Mobile (ROS Mobile), and four teams each from Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) and MARVEL Super War (MSW) will battle for a total cash prize of P910,000.

The first day of the broadcast will feature popular mobile shooter games ROS and CODM starting at 10 am, while MSW will take the entire second day of the broadcast for its grand finals.

Incidentally, the tournament is historic for MSW and CODM players as this season marks the first time that a PPGL champion will be crowned for the respective games.

Like most sporting activities in the country operating amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the PPGL went through a number of adjustments.

Among them is transitioning to an online and mobile-only season to bring to its fans an esports experience they can enjoy while under quarantine without sacrificing tournament integrity and still offering a variety of game genres.

To further enhance the esports experience, PPGL will be giving away during the stream of the grand finals P60,000 in rewards, ranging from diamonds in ROS, COD points in CODM, star credits in MSW, and exclusive PPGL merchandise

Aside from that, a surprise host will hype up viewers for each broadcast day.

For more broadcast details, streaming schedules, and other announcements, visit the Philippine Pro Gaming League page. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo










