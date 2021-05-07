The Department of Health (DoH) reported 7,733 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 1.09 million.

The death toll rose by 108 to 18,099, while recoveries increased by 4,227 to over one million, it said in a bulletin.

There were 66,626 coronavirus infections,1.1% of which were critical, 94.4% were mild, 2% did not show symptoms, 1.5% were severe and 0.98% were moderate.

DoH said 20 duplicates had been removed from the tally, 14 of which were tagged as recoveries. It added that 64 recoveries were reclassified as deaths.

About 11.4 million Filipinos have been tested for the coronavirus as of May 5, according to DoH’s tracker website.

The coronavirus has sickened about 156.7 million and killed 3.3 million people worldwide, according to the Worldometers website, citing various sources including data from the World Health Organization.

About 134.1 million people have recovered, it said.

Meanwhile, the Health department in a statement said 12 of the 21 Filipino crew members of a vessel with travel history from India had tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of them were in critical condition.

The two who were critical were transferred to a hospital in Metro Manila, while 10 others with mild symptoms were brought to a quarantine facility, along with the rest of the crew members.

In a statement, the Maritime Industry Authority on Friday said MV Athens Bridge left India on April 22 and arrived in Vietnam, where the crew members got tested.

The Philippine Coast Guard received a request from the vessel’s captain on May 6 for a medical evaluation of the two crew members needing medical attention. The vessel was then 12 nautical miles west of Corregidor Island. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas