Philippine capital to remain under relaxed lockdown

By Gilian M. Cortez, Reporter

Manila and nearby cities, where the coronavirus is largely concentrated, will remain under a relaxed lockdown until June 30, President Rodrigo R. Duterte said late last night.

In a televised address, the President also said the cities of Cebu and Talisay in central Philippines would revert to stricter quarantine measures starting June 16 after a spike in infections.

Cebu City was placed under an enhanced community quarantine, while Talisay will be under a modified enhanced quarantine.

Mr. Duterte made the decision based on recommendations from an inter-agency task force made up of Cabinet secretaries.

Aside from Metro Manila, also kept under a general quarantine were the northern provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac and Olongapo City.

Joining them were the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, and the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Davao and Zamboanga.

The rest of the country, where the coronavirus has sickened more than 26,000 and killed at least 1,098 people, remains under a modified general community quarantine, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said.









