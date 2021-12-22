THE PHILIPPINE Army has set up satellite communication systems in some areas struck by typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) to help speed up the government’s disaster response operations.

Army Chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. said they have deployed satellite phones and VSAT (very small apperture terminal) at their headquarters in Puerto Princesa in Palawan, at the Visayas Command, and the Mactan Air Base in Cebu. Two more VSATs would be installed in Tacloban City and in Lahug.

“In this time of crisis, communication is vital for our Commanders and leaders to address the needs of our people better,” Mr. Brawner said in a statement posted on the Navy’s Facebook page.

Typhoon Odette, the 15th and strongest storm to hit the country this year, struck down trees, electric poles and communication lines across central and southern Philippines.

Power and telecommunication companies have yet to fully restore services in various areas. — Jaspearl Emerald G. Tan