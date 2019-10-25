PhilHealth says hospitals deny threat on non-accreditation

“A CHEAP stunt.”

This is how the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has dubbed the supposed threat of 600 private hospitals’ not to renew their accreditation due to unpaid claims.

PhilHealth Chief Executive Officer Ricardo C. Morales, in a press briefing Friday, said, “There is no truth to that threat that there will be 600 hospitals that will pull out.”

“All the hospitals we have talked to denied that they will do that.”

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi) wrote an open letter addressed to the PhilHealth CEO saying that 600 hospitals have yet to receive their reimbursements and are planning not to renew their accreditation with the state health insurer.

Mr. Morales said such threat "will not work because it is putting the public in a predicament which they don't deserve."









He said PhilHealth will work directly with the hospitals to address the issue and resolve their unpaid claims.

He added that PhilHealth will be adopting a health information system that will improve the payment process for hospital claims.

The government is set to implement the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law next year, which automatically places all Filipinos as members of PhilHealth.

“We will be rolling out the Universal Health Care Law. We already have a date which is January 1, 2020 so until that date, we will be very busy because we will be communicating with stakeholders,” he said. — Gillian M. Cortez