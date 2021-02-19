PhilHealth extends payment deadline for employers

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is extending its deadline for employers to remit their contributions for the applicable month of January until February 22, 2021.

The extension of the deadline is in view of the technical issues in the Electronic Premium Remittance System (EPRS) Online Payment Module since February 11, 2021, which prevented employers from generating their Statement of Premium Accounts or billing statements.

The extension is applicable to all employers in the private and government sectors nationwide.

Employers needing further assistance may contact the nearest Local Health Insurance Office or their respective PhilHealth Accounts Management Specialists.