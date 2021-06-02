Philex Mining announces schedule of stockholders’ meeting

PHILEX MINING CORPORATION

Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders

TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS:

Please be informed that the Annual General Meeting of the Stockholders of Philex Mining Corporation (the “Company”) will be held on Friday, 25 June 2021 at 4:00 p.m., and will be presided at TV5, LaunchPad, Reliance Street corner Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The meeting will be conducted virtually, and attendance at the meeting will be via remote communication only.

The order of business at the Meeting will be as follows:

Call to Order Proof of Required Notice of the Meeting Certification of Quorum Reading and Approval of the Minutes of the 15 July 2020 Stockholders’ Meeting and Action Thereon Presentation of Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2020 and Action Thereon Ratification and Approval of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Executive Officers During the Corporate Year 2020-2021 Appointment of Independent Auditors for Financial Year 2021 Appointment of Election Inspectors to serve until the close of the next annual meeting Election of Directors, including the extension of the term and election of Independent Directors Other Matters Adjournment

For purposes of the Meeting, only stockholders of record as of the close of business on 8 April 2021 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting

To access the Definitive Information Statement, the Management Report, Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2020, SEC Form 17-A for 2020 and 2021 First Quarter SEC Form 17-Q, please go to http://www.philexmining.com.ph/

Attendance via remote communication. Stockholders should email the Corporate Secretary at . Stockholders should email the Corporate Secretary at bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph not later than 14 June 2021. Certificated shareholders must indicate in the email their Stockholder ID number and submit a scanned copy of a valid current government ID. Indirect or uncertificated shareholders (shareholders who hold their shares through a PCD Nominee account), should submit a certification from their broker attesting that the stockholder is the beneficial owner of shares of stock of the Company (the number of shares must be indicated) and a valid current government ID.

Proxies. A proxy form that is compliant with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission is attached to the Definitive Information Statement. Stockholders can be represented and vote at the Meeting by submitting the said proxy by email to A proxy form that is compliant with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission is attached to the Definitive Information Statement. Stockholders can be represented and vote at the Meeting by submitting the said proxy by email to bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph or by sending a physical copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the Company’s principal office at 2/F LaunchPad, Reliance corner Sheridan Streets, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. The deadline for submission of proxies is 14 June 2021. Proxy validation will be on 18 June 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company’s office address indicated above.

On-line voting. Secured on-line or electronic voting will be available for stockholders. Stockholders who have pre-registered attendance via remote communication may vote on- line by logging on to http://www.philexmining.com.ph/investor-relations/vote-online to cast their votes. On-line voting will close at 12:00 noon on 21 June 2021.

Open Forum. here will be an Open Forum during the Meeting. Stockholders who will attend via remote communication should send their questions via email to bcmigallos@philexmining.com.ph on or before 12:00 noon of 21 June 2021.

The Minutes of the Annual General Stockholders’ Meeting of the Company held on 15 July 2020 are available on the Company’s website (www.philexmining.com.ph) and is available for examination during office hours at the office of the Corporate Secretary.

Sgd.

BARBARA ANNE C. MIGALLOS

Corporate Secretary