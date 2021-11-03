PHARMALLY Pharmaceutical Corp., which has been under a Senate probe for alleged anomalies in pandemic supply contracts, has filed a sedition complaint against a senator, citing bribery and manipulation.

Company representative Jaime B. Vegas, in a press conference Wednesday after filing the complaint against Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, said his co-worker, Veejay Almira, was subjected to manipulation by the solon.

The senator’s chief legislative officer, Ryan T. Lazo, and several others are also named respondents in the case.

Mr. Almira appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon committee on Sept. 24, where he said that the company delivered expired and substandard face shields meant for medical professionals to the Health department.

Ms. Hontiveros has denied the accusations saying it was Mr. Almira himself who reached out to her office.

“We also have a whole narrative of Veejay pledging in front of notary public that will prove his testimony,” Ms. Hontiveros said in a press conference Wednesday.

“The charge to commit sedition is laughable… I do not need to resort to unlawful means to point out anomalies in Pharmally’s transactions,” she said. “This is clearly a last-ditch effort by Pharmally and its backers.” — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan