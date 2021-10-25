The ladies of the Philippine Golf Tour gear up for another restart of the circuit forced to go on a second respite due to the spike of coronavirus late July with a two-tournament swing at Eagle Ridge and Tagaytay Highlands next month.

Princess Superal swept the two-leg resumption of the Ladies PGT at Sherwood Hills and at Eagle Ridge’s Norman course three months ago before the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. (PGTI) suspended play because of the rise of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections in National Capital Region Plus (NCR Plus) areas, which include Cavite and Batangas.

The recent downgrading of the alert level system in 14 provinces and five cities, however, has paved the way for the resumption of the ladies pro circuit.

Organizers said for the resumption of activities, strict guidelines and protocols to ensure the health and safety of all participants will be enforced.

“We’re very happy and grateful for the tour resumption,” said Ms. Superal, who held off Chanelle Avaricio by one at Sherwood then beat her again by three at Eagle Ridge last July.

The Eagle Ridge Ladies Classic will take place from Nov. 2-5 while Tagaytay Highlands will host the next stop on Nov. 8-11.

The PGTI is likewise finalizing details to stage two more tournaments back at Riviera, also next month, which would keep the compact ladies field busy before the holiday season.