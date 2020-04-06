PGA Championship rescheduled for August, says report

THE PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, has been rescheduled for Aug. 6–9 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday.

The event will remain at the city’s Harding Park course, the paper said.

The championship is run by the PGA of America, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PGA Championship was originally planned for May 14–17 but the PGA of America announced on March 17 that the event had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of the virus has prompted the shutdown of almost all sports events worldwide.

The first major championship of the year, the Masters, was scheduled to start this Thursday at Augusta National, but the club announced on March 13 that it had been postponed.









The US Open, scheduled for Winged Foot in New York from June 18–21, and the July 16–19 British Open at Royal St. George’s in Kent, are still officially on the schedule.

But it is believed an announcement on the postponement of the US Open will be made in the next few days.

The major championship organisers and the PGA Tour, which runs the weekly circuit of non-major tournaments, have been discussing a revamped schedule.

However, any plans to resume the professional circuit depend on the coronavirus subsiding over the next couple of months. — Reuters

















