PGA Cars beefs up pandemic protocols

1 of 4

PGA CARS, INC., official county importer and distributor of premium European brands Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, and Bentley, has leveled up its sanitization protocols to better prioritize the health and safety of its clients, guests and work force.

Sales executives and service advisors are now welcoming guests while donning full personal protective equipment. In a release, the company said, “The move complements the requirement for employees and visitors to wear a mask at all times, as well as for them to observe social distancing in the showrooms.”

For convenience, customers are encouraged to book an appointment prior to going to any PGA Cars showroom or facility for a visit or a servicing. “All vehicles are immediately disinfected upon arrival at the service center, and before these are released to clients,” said the company.

Staff will hang a tag that says “Sanitized” on the rearview mirror to identify a vehicle that has been thoroughly disinfected before release to clients. The disinfection process is applied to new vehicles, as well to those which have been brought in for servicing.

Other measures being practiced at PGA Cars include a total antibody testing for employees prior to reporting for work, a thermal scan for everyone entering the premises, a health declaration form, a requirement to sanitize and the regular disinfection of company facilities.

“PGA Cars has adopted these additional measures to fully comply with international health and safety standards meant to stem the tide of COVID-19,” concluded the statement. For more information or to book an appointment, contact PGA Cars at +632 8727-0381 to 85.









