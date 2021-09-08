The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) opened the three-day virtual Franchise Asia Philippines (FAPHL) 2021 Expo on Wednesday with the goal of spurring the industry’s rise from the effects of the pandemic. “Because there are still business opportunities out there,” declares PFA Chairman Richard V. Sanz as he announces the staging of Franchise Asia Philippines (FAPHL) 2021 which goes virtual this September and will kick off with the Virtual Expo on September 8 to 11 followed by the Virtual Conference on September 21 to 23.

“We shouldn’t let the pandemic keep us from pursuing our dream of becoming our own boss by starting a business via franchising,” PFA President Sherill R. Quintana adds.

With the theme “Igniting Recovery: The Future of Franchising”, this year’s FAPHL is a testament to the resilience of the country’s franchise industry and its drive to weather the storm of the recent economic downturn. It also seeks to inspire Filipinos to rise up from the current challenges and pivot to where the opportunities lie. And speaking of opportunities, the Virtual Expo is the place to go for the following reasons:

1. Discover 200+ Top Franchise Brands and Their Latest Franchise Offers

Franchise Asia Philippines Virtual Expo will showcase exhibitors representing 200+ brands and is projected to attract thousands of visitors who will be able to engage with a wide array of franchise brands from the food, service, and retail sectors in a wide range of investment levels starting from Php 300k.

It is the best avenue for aspiring franchisees to gain access to the latest and exclusive franchise packages from the country’s top franchise brands like Potato Corner, The Generics Pharmacy, Shawarma Shack, 7 Eleven, Max’s Restaurant, Phoenix Gas / LPG Station, Mister Donut, LT&G Microlending, SEAOIL, Oryspa, KFC and a whole lot more.

2. 24/7 Access to Digital Booths

Explore the Franchise Asia Philippines Virtual Expo platform on your own time, at your own pace. Explore the different brands you wish to know more of and visit their digital booths to download their latest brochures, watch their current brand videos and more. Moreover, customer contacts and chat rooms will be activated for all your immediate inquiries and it is also equipped with a “Leave a Message” button.

Register to the Franchise Asia Philippines Virtual Expo by visiting their official website here.

3. FREE Webinars – for Franchisees and Franchisors

Whether you are an aspiring franchisee, looking for a franchise to buy, or a business owner aiming to make your business franchisable, or an entrepreneur trying to adapt to the COVID-19 disruptions, the Franchise Asia Philippines Virtual Expo will run a series of FREE Webinars suited for your needs.

The event will also stage a Virtual Conference and will feature 20+ relevant sessions and is designed to help the delegates prepare for the future of franchising.

Franchise Asia Philippines 2021 is made possible through the strong support of BPI, PLDT Enterprise, InLife Insular Health Care as diamond partners; 7-Eleven, Seaoil Phils. Inc., Phoenix Petroleum, TGP Pharma as platinum partners; LT&G Credit Line Corp., Francorp as gold partners; Oryspa, Max’s Group, Megaworld, SM Supermalls as silver partners; Bibingkinitan!, Potato Corner, International Workplace Group, Ilaw Atbp, K2 Pharmacy, Jollibee, Pure Nectar, Shawarma Shack, Mister Donut, KFC, Tokyo Tokyo, Meralco, Araneta Center, Robinsons Malls, Vista Mall as bronze partners; Bench, CBRC Vice, Chowking, Greenwich, Living Water, Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon, Shakey’s, Wendy’s, UFranchise, Blooming Ventures, Coolaire Consolidated, Zoom Lab as event partners; Philippine Star, Manila Bulletin and Philippine Daily Inquirer as media partners; and Media Blitz Group as the official PR partner.

For inquiries or more details, please email pfa@pfa.org.ph or visit www.pfa.org.ph.

