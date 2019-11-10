Peugeot 5008 gets upgrades, keeps old price

Text and photos by Kap Maceda Aguila

DESPITE getting a slew of upgrades, the 2020 version of the Peugeot 5008 seven-seater SUV will still be priced at P2.19 million.

Peugeot Philippines recently unveiled the vehicle at its Pasig City dealership. Though not a new model, the lone Allure variant of the 5008 showcases a number of upgrades and improvements. In a speech, Peugeot Philippines Business Development Director Dong Magsajo said these changes should “(take) the ownership experience to the next level.” He added, “Already boasting of advanced features that put many an SUV to shame, we are proud to announce that we’ve listened to our customers and packed our seven-seater with even more features.”

In response to customer feedback, the French car maker brings back the 5008’s panoramic sunroof. “We first made this available all the way back in 2013. The glass roof enhances the interior ambience as it gives the 5008 owners the option for more lighting inside the vehicle,” shared Mr. Magsajo. Speaking of which, the cabin is bestowed with ambient LED lighting, as well as Claudia leather-wrapped seats. The 5008 is now also equipped with an automatic tailgate with foot sensor for hands-free operation.

Peugeot’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) also makes its debut on the 5008 Allure. “While the 5008 has always had a five-star Euro NCAP crash rating, ADAS will give the (present-model) owner several safety systems not normally found in other vehicles,” the executive explained.

The suite of safety measures includes Active Blind Spot Detection, advanced driver attention alerts, Lane Keeping Assist, and a speed limiter and cruise control feature with intelligent speed adaptation.









The 5008 still has Advanced Grip Control which, added Mr. Magsajo, “ensures 4×4 capability without the added weight.” The vehicle’s infotainment system also features Apple CarPlay connectivity for easy smartphone integration.

New 18-inch Detroit alloy wheels complete the new package. “At this price point, the 2020 Peugeot 5008 SUV has the best combination of premium features and impressive technologies in a vehicle available in the market today,” said Peugeot Philippines Sales Director Dodie Gañac.

The vehicle is still powered by a 1.6-liter twin-scroll turbo petrol engine delivering 165hp (at 6,000rpm) and 240Nm (at 1,400rpm).

The 2020 Peugeot 5008 Allure is now available in select Peugeot dealerships nationwide. The current price is actually a full P1 million less than the France-sourced 5008. The price reduction is made possible by the fact that Peugeot Philippines now imports its CBU units from a Peugeot production facility in Penang, Malaysia, so the company also is able to leverage AFTA (ASEAN Free Trade Area) relief. Mr. Magsajo revealed that the Penang factory is owned by Peugeot.

For particulars, e-mail info@peugeot.ph or visit www.peugeot.ph. The company’s official Facebook page is PeugeotPhilippines.