Petron Blaze Spikers ready to defend PSL All-Filipino title

THE Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference kicks off today with the defending champions Petron Blaze Spikers expressing readiness to defend their crown.

Petron, which won the title in 2017 over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, are going to be powered by veteran Ging Balse and a healthy Frances Molina as they set their title retention bid into motion.

Misses Balse and Molina will join forces with Rhea Dimaculangan, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Mika Reyes, Jasmine Alcayde, Buding Duremdes, Remy Palma, Pia Gaiser, Chloe Cortez, Angel Legacion, Carmela Tunay, Sisi Rondina, and Bernadeth Pons.

“We’re the defending champion, so there’s really pressure going into this tournament. But we’re confident that we had a good preparation in the off-season and we’re ready to go,” said Ms. Molina, who is coming off a stress fracture injury that led her to withdraw from the national squad that saw action in the 18th Asian Games and AVC Asian Women’s Cup in September.

For the Petron coaching staff, while they feel good of their chances of retaining the title, much work still needs to be done.

“Defending our crown will never be easy as all teams have prepared for this conference. We just have to go there and do our best in every game,” said Petron deputy coach Ian Fernandez.

Petron will begin its campaign against the Cocolife Asset Managers in the 4:15 p.m. game today at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Other games will feature the Smart-PLDT Giga Hitters against Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors at 2 p.m. and the F2 Logistics versus Cignal HD Spikers at 7 p.m.

The PSL All-Filipino Conference is broadcast over ESPN5, Aksyon TV and Hyper HD. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo