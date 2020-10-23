Peso climbs on continued decline in daily coronavirus cases

THE PESO strengthened against the dollar on Friday as the country continued to tally fewer cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and as markets remained hopeful for the passage of a fresh aid package in the United States.

The local unit closed at P48.48 versus the dollar on Friday, rising by 12 centavos from its P48.60 finish on Thursday, data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines showed.

The peso opened Friday’s session at P48.64 against the greenback. It reached a peak of P48.47 and hit an intraday low at P48.675 versus the dollar.

Dollars traded rose to $889.6 million on Friday from $614.4 million on Thursday.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said in a text message that the peso was stronger after continued decline in COVID-19 cases to below 3,000 daily since September.

The downward trend has prompted the government to allow more people to go out and increase the passenger capacity of public transportation.

A trader said in an email that the peso also rose as talks on a US stimulus to combat the impact of COVID-19 are expected to progress.

Reuters reported that US House Speaker and opposition member Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday a stimulus deal with the White House could be reached “pretty soon.”

The lawmaker is proposing a $2.2-trillion fund, while the White House wants $1.8 trillion to help over 12 million jobless Americans and implement a national COVID-19 testing strategy. — KKTJ with Reuters