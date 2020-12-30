Perk up your living room with trendy colors for 2021

A great way to start the year is to embellish the heart of your home, the living room, into a seamless yet vibrant looking space with Pantone’s color trends for 2021—the Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. These colors reflect elegance, positivity, and cheerfulness.

The right balance of colors and textures can result in a sophisticated design for your living room space. Here are some refined items you can add to create an exquisite style for your home:

Marble-finished floor and wall

Marble tiles are one of the most popular types of flooring used in homes. They are durable, easy to clean, and can also reflect light making your living room look brighter and fresher. Its marble effect also exudes a unique and striking touch for your space. Match your floors and walls with Emigres marble-finish tiles. They are suitable for walls and floors creating an ornate ambiance around your home.

Accent furniture

The main purpose of having accent furniture in an interior is to add definition and decorative value that provides style and comfort emphasizing the overall look of the living area. It is meant to stand out and carry the whole design of your space. Design your living room with high-quality and stylish furniture from Heim. They offer glass center tables, L-shaped sofas, and vibrant colored chairs for a cozy and relaxing view of your space.

Sufficient lighting

Good and efficient lighting creates an illusion of a space making your living area look brighter and more spacious. It also gives emphasis to your home decorations allowing them to stand out and look more appealing. Brighten up your living room with an elegant and long-lasting chandelier from Alphalux – a perfect match to your home interior.

Stylish home decors

A well-decorated space makes an inviting home. It adds value to the theme and averts a dull result. Dress up your living room with chic decors to complete your trendy theme. Heim carries a wide array of home decors ranging from vintage, minimalist, vibrant, modern, and many more. You can add contrasting centerpieces for a unique look, a wall decor to elevate your walls, and patterned pillowcases to complement your furniture.

Modish ventilation

Maintain the refreshing cool vibe in your living room with Kaze ceiling fans. These fans are energy-saving, efficient, and quiet allowing you to enjoy a relaxing time in the living room. Its contemporary design also serves as an added decoration for your living area.

