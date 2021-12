THE PHILIPPINE Eagle Foundation (PEF) based in Davao City announced earlier this week the hatching of the 29th nestling bred in captivity. “Chick no. 29 hatched on Dec. 4 at 1:16 p.m., 25 hours and 13 minutes since it first poked its beak and cracked the egg. Seems like a long time, but actually it is the fastest pip-to-hatch record in our breeding program,” the foundation said. The new eagle’s parents are Ariela and MVP Matatag, who are both rescued.