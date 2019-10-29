PDIC to bid out 46 properties

THE PHILIPPINE Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is holding a bidding for 46 closed bank assets on Nov. 28 at the Best Western Plus Lex Cebu in Cebu City. In a statement on Tuesday, PDIC said the properties consist of residential and commercial lots with a total minimum disposal price of PhP80.9 million. The assets are located in Metro Manila, Aklan, Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Palawan. Sealed bids will be accepted by the PDIC Real and Other Properties Acquired (ROPA) Disposal Committee from direct buyers only between 9:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. at the venue. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. The complete list of properties is posted on http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph. “Bidders are advised to physically inspect the properties they are interested to buy, examine and verify the titles and other evidence of ownership, and determine any unpaid taxes, fees, charges and/or expenses before submitting their bids,” PDIC said.